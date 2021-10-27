Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Upwork comprises about 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.90 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

