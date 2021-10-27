Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $327.08 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average of $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $23,857,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

