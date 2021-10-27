United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.