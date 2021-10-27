United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

