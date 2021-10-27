United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

