uniQure’s (QURE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

