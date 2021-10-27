UniLayer Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.33 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $25.06 million and $8.33 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00211098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,997,192 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars.

