UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE:UNF opened at $202.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day moving average of $221.96. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.