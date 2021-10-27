UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UniCredit stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

