UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.45 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €14.45 ($17.00) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCG. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

