UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.
Shares of UMBF traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 229,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
