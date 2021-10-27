UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Shares of UMBF traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 229,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UMB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

