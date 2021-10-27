Ultralife (ULBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Shares of ULBI opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $112.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

