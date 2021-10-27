Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.76 million.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 391,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

