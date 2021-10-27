UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 102,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,909. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

