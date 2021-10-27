Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500,111 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

UBER stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

