Tupperware Brands (TUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TUP opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tupperware Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

