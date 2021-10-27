Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TLW stock opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.63) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.74. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £689.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.