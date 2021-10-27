Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 8,581 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,167,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $16,790,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 241,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:REXR opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

