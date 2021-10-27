Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 127,640 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 364.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,640 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.