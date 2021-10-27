Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

