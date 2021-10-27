Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 1,699.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,789 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lufax were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lufax by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE LU opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.