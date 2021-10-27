Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.93 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 709.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,188 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 889,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.