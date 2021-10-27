Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1,859.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.