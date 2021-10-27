Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 881.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

