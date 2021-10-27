Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 268,313 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 268,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

