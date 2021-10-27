Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

