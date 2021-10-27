Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 38,430 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 137.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Atkore worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

