TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

TTMI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 813,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,329. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of TTM Technologies worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

