Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

TRMK stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 343,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

