Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 560 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 0.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after acquiring an additional 907,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. 87,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

