Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 325 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

BMY stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 582,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,779. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

