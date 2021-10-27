Truist Securities Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $205.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $190.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.43.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

