Truist Securiti Weighs in on Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olaplex in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

