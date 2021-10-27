Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $116.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $118.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 99.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.