TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.89

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 344183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $550.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.