TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriCo Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

