Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.56. 1,063,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,167. The stock has a market cap of C$885.76 million and a PE ratio of -16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.64.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.