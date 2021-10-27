Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$4.30 at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.30 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 94,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,499. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

