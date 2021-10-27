Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,080 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,024% compared to the typical volume of 185 put options.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.