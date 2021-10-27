Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,750 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

