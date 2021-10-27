Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,577 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average daily volume of 950 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,001,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

