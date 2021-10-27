TOP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $314,759.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $314,759.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00210366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00097429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

