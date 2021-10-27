Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, an increase of 1,346.3% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,995,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOMDF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.04. 2,540,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,299. Todos Medical has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.04.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

