Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 91,520 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $23,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $503,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC decreased their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 376,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,949. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

