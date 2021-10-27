Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 260,110 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,110 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 339,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 186,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter.

RWM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,998. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

