Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,365,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $369,980,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,122,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,001,000 after acquiring an additional 433,390 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $12.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $312.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

