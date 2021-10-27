Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after acquiring an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,572 shares of company stock valued at $20,039,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 7,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,954. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

