Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,592. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

