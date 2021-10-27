Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,110 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 339,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 186,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,998. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $33.38.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

