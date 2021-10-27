Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Buys 4,106 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 440,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,646. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

